Vidya Balan was very understanding: Top hair, makeup artiste on shooting in new normal

Mumbai: Celebrity hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel recently collaborated with actress Vidya Balan for a brand shoot. He says though the new guidelines made it difficult for them to function smoothly, the actress was quite supportive and understanding all through the shoot, which lasted for 10 hours.

"A team of only seven people were on set. We all had to wear PPE costume. I must say it wasn''t easy to wear the suit as it was getting hot and it was very difficult to breathe with the mask throughout the day," Hurel recalled.

"We shot for a brand, and Vidya was very patient and understanding as she knew we had to follow the protocols, and we got all the shots successfully in the desired time despite all the restrictions. It was a wonderful experience to be back to work during COVID-19," he added.

Florian has previously worked with celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

--IANS