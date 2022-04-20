Vidya Balan to star in 'Tumhari Sulu'

Mumbai: (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan is set to star in the upcoming film "Tumhari Sulu", helmed by Suresh Triveni.





"Proud to present 'Tumhari Sulu' starring Vidya Balan. Directed by Suresh Triveni. Producers T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment," Priya Gupta, President (Films), T-Series, tweeted on Tuesday.





Gupta also shared that the film is a drama comedy and the shooting begins in April next year.





"We are delighted to announce our first film 'Tumhari Sulu' with Vidya Balan. Pleased to have our partner T-series and director Suresh Triveni," a tweet from the Ellipsis Entertainment read.





--IANS