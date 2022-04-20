    Menu
    Showbiz

    Vidya Balan to star in 'Tumhari Sulu'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan is set to star in the upcoming film "Tumhari Sulu", helmed by Suresh Triveni.

    "Proud to present 'Tumhari Sulu' starring Vidya Balan. Directed by Suresh Triveni. Producers T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment," Priya Gupta, President (Films), T-Series, tweeted on Tuesday.

    Gupta also shared that the film is a drama comedy and the shooting begins in April next year.

    "We are delighted to announce our first film 'Tumhari Sulu' with Vidya Balan. Pleased to have our partner T-series and director Suresh Triveni," a tweet from the Ellipsis Entertainment read.

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in