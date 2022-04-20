Vidya Balan set to play Indira Gandhi?

New Delhi: If this bit of news stands true, then actress Vidya Balan might get back her lost number one spot in the film industry. 'The Dirty Picture' actress is reported to soon play the role of India' first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi on-screen. According to an interview with DNA After Hrs, Vidya has expressed her desire to play the power lady on reel. In a DNA report, it has been mentioned that 'Rahasya' director Manish Gupta is planning to make a biopic on the former Indian prime minister. However, this might not be an easy one, as he needs to take the necessary approvals from the Gandhi family regarding the portrayal of the lead character, reportedly. Although, Vidya is aware about the project, she still has not given her nod as yet. If this film gets on track, it would certainly be a path-breaker role for the actress.