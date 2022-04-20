Vidya Balan releases first lot of 2,000 PPE kits

New Delhi: Actor Vidya Balan, who is raising funds through donations for providing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare workers, has released the first batch of 2,000 safety kits to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital here.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to Instagram to post the pictures of PPE kits being loaded in trucks and thanked her fans for their generous donations.

"First batch of the 2000 PPE kits donated by you all is being loaded at the plant in Delhi on its way to Kasturba hospital," she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you so much for your generous donations and God bless you with a million times over of the best blessings life has to offer @tring.india @atulkasbekar #UniteForHumanity #WarAgainstCovid19," Balan's caption further read.

















Besides Vidya, 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha is also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers.

Earlier on Friday, Sinha posted a video message on Instagram and urged the people to donate generously to help the frontline warriors combating COVID-19. (ANI)