Vidya Balan reacts to Jessica Lal's killer Manu Sharma's release: 'Don't think any amount of time for him in jail is enough'

Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan has reacted to the news of the release of Manu Sharma, who killed Jessica Lal in 1999, from jail. Speaking to The Quint, she mentioned that she didn't think that any amount of time in jail is enough for people like him but expressed a hope that he could have had a change of heart.

The report quoted her as saying: "Personally speaking, I don't think any amount of time for him or for people like him in jail is enough. So that will always play in my mind. Yes, may be he has turned a new leaf. I hope he has. I hope he is a reformed person."

She continued, "So that's all one can hope you know, after spending so much time in jail. That is the point of being in prison, right? That you reform. So let us hope that has happened."

Vidya played Jessica's sister Sabrina in Raj Kumar Gupta's film, No One Killed Jessica. The film brought out the struggles Sabrina had to face to get justice for her sister.

In 1999, at a night club in Delhi, Manu had shot dead Jessica for refusing to serve him liquor. Manu, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the premature release of Manu Sharma, who was serving life sentence, according to an official order. The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) which comes under the Delhi government had recommended Manu's premature release last month.The sources said the recommendation was made at a meeting of the SRB chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on May 11.

After the news broke, Sabrina, told the media that she had no "objection" on his release and hoped that he reformed as a person. Sabrina, along with her father, has fought a long battle to get Manu Sharma convicted.



She told PTI on Tuesday, "I really do not have anything to say. I am not feeling anything. I feel numb. The only thing I hope and pray to God is that he never thinks of repeating that mistake again." She had in 2018 written to the jail authorities that she had no objection to Sharma's release."I wrote that I had no objection to his release. It was a long and arduous fight... It was very difficult. It is not easy to go back to a normal life."

