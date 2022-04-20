Vidya Balan inaugurates MP handicraft and handloom sale

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday on Tuesday inaugurated the handicrafts and handlooms sale organised by the Madhya Pradesh government at the Jehangir Art Gallery here. Vidya was seen viewing the various handicrafts and hand-looms items and looked extremely impressed by the hard work put in by the artists and workers. Vidya's recent film �Hamari Adhuri Kahani� was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. At the event, Vidya also spoke about how she was fascinated by the tremendous response to her film in Madhya Pradesh. IANS