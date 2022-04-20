Vidya Balan excited to shoot 'Kahaani 2'

Mumbai:�Bollywood star Vidya Balan says she is looking forward to start shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's mystery, "Kahaani 2". The film is a sequel to the 2012 thriller "Kahaani", which saw Vidya as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja. The film, also directed by Sujoy, also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee. "I am very excited to say the least. We start shooting next month. That's all I am allowed to say... But yes, I am looking forward to shooting again for Kahaani 2 with Sujoy," Vidya told reporters at an event last evening. The actress will be next seen in a special appearance as a cop in Sujoy-produced "Te3n". The movie, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Vidya, 38, who has earlier worked with Bachchan in "Paa" said it was a fun experience to shoot the film. "We shot for 'Te3N', I have a special appearance. But it was still fun because Sujoy produced the film. I went back to Kolkata for the shoot and the team was very much the same," Vidya said. "Ribhu is a very interesting director. It was a good team with Bachchan saab and Nawaaz. I think it was like a preparation for me to get back to Kahaani," she added. She was speaking at the launch of "Gourang" summer collection. The "Dirty Picture" star is known for wearing beautiful sarees and Vidya says veteran actresses like Rakhee, Rekha and Shabana Azmi look good in the traditional wear. "I think every woman looks gorgeous in a saree. I thought Rakhee ji wore great sarees, Rekha ji still does and Shabana Azmi too. These women wear sarees that I've watched in films and said 'Oh I should wear sarees like them.'"