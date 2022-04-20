Vidhi Pandya: 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' came as a great surprise

Mumbai: Actress Vidhi Pandya has replaced Kanikka Kapoor in the web show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She says filling in the shoes of Kanikka comes with a huge responsibility.

"This is the first time I have replaced an actress on a show, which also happens to be my first OTT show. 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' came as a great surprise to me and I am happy to join the team. It is a huge responsibility to fit into Kanikka's shoes and I hope I do complete justice to the character of Suman," Vidhi said.

"I always loved exploring myself with each new character," she added.

Kanikka, who had to quit the show because of some personal reason, has wished good luck to Vidhi.

"'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' entire team has been very kind to me. It has been an amazing journey working with all my co-actors and the crew and I cannot thank them enough for all the love I have received from the audience," Kanikka said, adding: "It's a journey I will never forget. However, due to personal reasons, I had to decide to call it quits. I wish the team and Vidya all the very best for the show."



The show streams on SonyLIV.

—IANS