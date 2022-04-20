Videographer Arrested For Manipulation Of Manrega Works

Dehradun(PNN): Kent Police arrested the then VDO in misuse of government money and other charges in MNREGA works. According to the police, on May 5 last year, Gautam Prakash Sharma had received a complaint regarding this. In complaining, the complaint was alleged by the Gram-PradhanGaljwadi and the Gram Panchayat Development Officer and misappropriating government money in village development works and alleging misappropriation of government money by putting fake bill vouchers. According to the police, some important evidence was received during the investigation of the complaint letter, and under the scheme of MNREGA, funded by the Central Government, by the Gram Panchayat Leela Sharma and the then Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Tependra Singh Rana, from 4 to 2009 The work of strangle was done in Gram Sabha, Guljwadi. In which the first batch has been confirmed for the misuse of government money by boggling the bills.

According to the police, according to the complaint of Tapanendra Rana, working as Gram Pradhan Leela Sharma and the then current VDO and current ADO Doiwala, the misuse and misappropriation of the funds received by the central government for the MNREGA scheme and the destruction of popular records in this regard, Based on the night of Sunday night at the base of Vivekananda Bihar Jogwala of Tappendara Rana on the basis of fall Was fired. Police claim that the detailed information of Tependra Rana in connection with misappropriation and misappropriation of government money has been confirmed in light of the facts, and the advance action on the basis of other important information related to the allegation is prevalent. Investigations are being done on the basis of information received regarding the movable and immovable property of the accused. Police said that the firms whose bill vouchers were installed in 2009, were charged by the accused during the investigation. Their year has been known to be registered in 2012. Apart from the above, the records available in the possession of the accused Gram Pradhan and the village development officer have also been tampered with by them. On the basis of which in the lawsuits, the extension of section 201 Bhadavi (teasing of evidence) has been increased. It may be mentioned that in the above case, in the departmental inquiry conducted by the Department of Rural Development, Uttarakhand, the Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Gram Pradhan and the junior engineer MNREGA have recovered 76% after confirmation of irregularities in the works done under MNREGA scheme. There was a recommendation to go. The special audit of the work of 5 years of Gram Panchayat Guljwadi was also recommended by the inquiry officer. After the said investigation conducted in 2005, the records (Bill Boucher and Cash Book) were destroyed by the accused by destroying them. In this regard, the forensic experts will be examined. During the deliberations, the rapprochement process has been confirmed by the rapists in the bank account related to the MNREGA scheme. According to the prevailing process, money transfers from the account of MNREGA scheme to the proceeding institution, whereas in this case the accused have been funded in their favor.



