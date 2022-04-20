Video: Palestinian boy bleeds to death, Israeli onlookers abuse him

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy named Ahmad Saleh Manasra was left to succumb to his wounds sustained during Israeli police gunfire. In a shocking video, Ahmad Saleh Manasra is seen asking for help but the bystanders and police watch him bleed to death, reports PressTV. Israeli settlers alleged that he had stabbed one of them, following which the soldiers chased and shot him. However, police has not yet proved it. When Manasra was lying on the ground bleeding, some Israeli bystanders abused him saying, �Die you son of a bitch� ! "shoot him in the head!� The incident took place near an illegal Israeli settlement of Pisgat Zeev in Jerusalem. According to the Palestinian officials, nearly 30 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the month of October.