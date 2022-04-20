Video Shows Bodies Being Burnt With Tyres & Petrol, Action Ordered

Ballia: Five policemen have been sent to the lines after a video went viral in which bodies were being cremated with tyres and petrol in the presence of the police personnel.

The incident apparently took place on Madeghat in Phephna in Ballia district on Monday.

After the video went viral, SP Ballia Vipin Tada sent five policemen, who had been entrusted the task of getting the bodies cremated, to the lines. He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by an additional SP rank officer.

In the video clip, the policemen are seen standing while a man pours petrol into a heap of burning tyres where the bodies were placed.

Sources said that the bodies were in an advanced stage of decomposition and firewood was not available nearby. The incident was in violation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive that all bodies must be given a dignified cremation/burial. —IANS