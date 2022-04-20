Video of Dhoni meeting his daughter goes viral, but the baby is not Ziva

Oops! A video showing MS Dhoni meeting his daughter has gone viral on social media platforms of late. However, the baby in the video is not the captain cool's daughter Ziva. Amidst the speculations, Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni took to Twitter to clear the air that the baby in the video is a fans's daughter and not their daughter Ziva. Dhoni was holding the baby for getting a picture clicked. Team India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni became proud parents of a baby girl on February 6, this year. Earlier, Sakshi had posted a picture of her baby on Twitter in which she is holding the baby's hand.