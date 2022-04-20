Video of cops dragging, abusing women in Bihar goes viral





Patna: A video clip purportedly showing some police officials pointing pistols at two women while abusing and dragging one of them in Bihar's Vaishali district has gone viral.

However Vaishali SSP Gaurav Mangla told IANS that the claim has been made by the two women. "They have filed a court case and we are investigating the matter," the SSP said.

The incident took place near the Sadar police station in Hajipur on Sunday evening where three to four police officers allegedly pointed guns at the two women. They were allegedly looking for a person who was not present at the spot so they pressured the women while pointing guns at them.

Suman Devi, one of the victims said,"The police personnel came in the police van and were in a drunken state hurling abuses at me and my aunt. They threatened us with dire consequences while pointing guns at our heads. At one point, it looked like they would shoot us."

Some local residents gathered at the spot but did not dare to intervene in the matter.

"The alleged police personnel openly abused the women here. They mercilessly dragged one of the women by her hair. There were no women police personnel present with the police officials at the spot," said a neighbour Kundan Kumar.

—IANS