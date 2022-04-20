Victoria Azarenka, Daniela Hantuchova withdraw from WTA event

Washington: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has withdrawn from next week`s WTA event in Washington because of a right shoulder injury, tournament officials said Thursday. Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion, has not been past the last eight at a Grand Slam event since losing the 2013 US Open final. American Coco Vandeweghe was given a wildcard into the main draw. She is coming off a Wimbledon quarter-finals loss to Russia`s Maria Sharapova. Also withdrawing were Slovakia`s Daniela Hantuchova due to illness and Italy`s Sara Errani with a left knee injury. The jointly staged ATP event also lost Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who withdrew for non-medical reasons, organizers said. AFP