Victora Auto Lifted The Winner Trophy At The 36th CII Quality Circle Competition, Uttarakhand Preliminaries

Haridwar (The Hawk): Quality control is essential to building a successful business that delivers products that meet or exceed customers’ expectations said Mr Suyash Walia, Director, Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd. while addressing as the Chief Guest at the Confederation of Indians Industry’s (CII) 36th Quality Circle Competition, Uttarakhand Preliminaries held at Haridwar. Mr Walia further shared that Quality Circle is one of the employee participation methods and it implies the development of skills, capabilities, confidence, and creativity of the people through cumulative process of education, training, work experience and participation.

The Shining Star Quality Circle from Victora Auto (P) Ltd. was adjudged the winner and awarded as “Winners” in 36th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2023 at SIIDCUL Haridwar. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by JYOTI CHAKRA Quality Circle from BHEL, HARIDWAR and Team Vishvakarma Quality Circle from Cavendish Industries Ltd. (CIL-JK tyre) bagged the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Finals as pre-runners to the National Competition.

Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by TEAM VICTORIOUS, PANASONIC LIIFE SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED; Award for Best Solution went to Team FREEDOM – PLUS from BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED, GHAZIABAD; Award for Best Innovation won by Team Vijeta, Rockman Industries Ltd., and Award for Creativity won by Team Tiger from Asahi India Glass Ltd. Roorkee; The Game Changers from Havells India Limited Haridwar; Team Oasis from Denso India Pvt Ltd, Noida; Team Narmada from V-Guard Industries Ltd., Kashipur received the Special Recognition Awards.

Mr Deepak Tikle, Executive Director, V-MARC India Limited - Chief Jury Member shared that CII has been instrumental in organizing Quality Circle Competitions for the past 35 years at the State, Regional and National Level. He informed that the winners of today’s competition will go to the Regional Finals and then on to the National Finals. Mr Tikle shared that companies from the State and outside Uttarakhand have also participated in the competition which enabled deeper cross industry learnings.

Mr Avneesh Pandey, Head - Operational Excellence & Management System, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mr Sachin Tomar, Quality Head, Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd. were the other jury members for the competition.

Over 150 workers and managerial from 22 circles from across various industry backgrounds participated in the competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplaces. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activities. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc.