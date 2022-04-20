Victim of moral policing found dead in Kerala

Palakkad (Ker): A 22-year-old youth, who was allegedly subjected to moral policing by a group of men at Azheekel beach, was found dead at his house at Attapady in the district, police said today.





Aneesh (22) was found hanging from a tree behind his house late last evening, they said. Aneesh and his friend were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the name of moral policing at Azheekel beach in Kollam district on February 14, the Valentine's day.





Based on the complaints filed by them, police have arrested three persons. However, the locals said that after the incident the youth, working in a firm in Ernakulam, was found to be under severe mental stress.





PTI



