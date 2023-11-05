Vicky Kaushal wishes Virat Kohli on his 35th b'day

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has extended a heartwarming wish to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday on Sunday, adding that it’s a happy occasion as it is also India versus South Africa’s World Cup match.



During the live presentation of the India versus South Africa match, Vicky said: “First and foremost, I extend special birthday wishes, from this VK (Vicky Kaushal), to our superstar VK (Virat Kohli). It is a very happy and special occasion since it is an India vs South Africa match on his birthday. It becomes doubly special because of this ground, too.”



“Virat Kohli has played some spectacular innings at Eden Gardens, so I am really looking forward to this match,” he added.



On Saturday, the actor had shared a video on social media, wherein he can be seen wearing a blue tee with India written on it, and “Sam” printed on the back. He captioned the video as: “Kal 'IND vs SA' ke epic encounter mein India ko cheer karne... SAM WILL BE THERE!!! @starsportsindia.”



The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Featuring some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur’ stars Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.



Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and will hit theatres on December 1.

—IANS