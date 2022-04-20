Vicky Kaushal greeted at Indore airport with samosa and jalebi by fan

Indore: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was super happy on Tuesday after a fan came to meet him secretly at Indore airport. The fan, Harshita, not only brought samosa and jalebi for her favourite Bollywood star but also kept the meeting a secret from her parents!

Vicky took to Instagram to express his love and gratitude for Harshita and also shared that the samosas of Indore are delicious!

The actor shared a photo where he gorges on a samosa and wrote: "Kaha tha nahi kha paunga, par raha nahi gaya. There you go Harshita (@vickyyismylifeline)! Happy to have a fan who knows I'm perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar. (Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh ) Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar."

Vicky recently shared the first look from his upcoming film "The Immortal Ashwatthama". Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The actor will also be seen as Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial "Takht". The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

—IANS