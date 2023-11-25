Vicky Kaushal does knuckle push-ups with IMA cadets

Vicky Kaushal shares the spirit of Indian Military Academy, doing knuckle push-ups with cadets during the intense shoot for 'Sam Bahadur'. An insight into the disciplined world of the 1971 war drama.

Mumbai: National crush Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Sam Bahadur’, revealed that he did 10 knuckle push ups with Indian Military Academy cadets as a ritual before wrapping up the shoot.



Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him doing the push-ups with the "spirited" cadets.



He captioned it: “#IndianMilitaryAcademy with the cadets there for one of the important sequences in the Film. They said they would finish their drills with 10 knuckle pushups... so it became a ritual for me as well... no matter how tired we were at the end of the shoot... "pack up" would only be called when I did those 10 knuckle pushups with them.”



“Such spirited boys at the IMA!!! One of the most disciplined and inspiring places I have been to.



#VickyKaushal takes us back to the shoot of one of the key sequences of #SamBahadur at #IndianMilitaryAcademy!”



He concluded by saying: “Lauding IMA as the most disciplined and spirited places, the actor embraced the cadets’ tradition of ending drills with 10 knuckle pushups.”



‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.



The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, when Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army to Bangladesh's liberation.

—IANS