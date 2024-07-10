Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk enjoy bike race during 'Bad Newz' promotion

Vicky recently shared a fun video on Instagram featuring him and Ammy Virk enjoying a playful bike race.

Mumbai: As the release of the rom-com 'Bad Newz' approaches on July 19, lead actors Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are actively promoting the film.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky shared a fun video from their promotional activities.

In the clip, the actor and his co-star Ammy Virk can be seen in an exciting bike race at a playing zone.

The two actors can be seen riding toy bikes, enjoying themselves like carefree kids.

Captioning the video, Vicky wrote, "We believe in (un)healthy competition! @ammyvirk".



Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9NKtmyIoRX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

'Bad Newz' promises to bring laughter and romance to the theaters, featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. As the release date draws near, fans eagerly anticipate the on-screen chemistry and humor that the film is set to deliver.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the makers dropped another track after 'Tauba Tauba'.

'Janam' showcases sizzling chemistry between actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Vishal Mishra has sung and composed it.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

—ANI