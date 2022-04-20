Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt donate to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: Joining the growing list of actors who are donating to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra's CM relief fund to combat the outbreak of coronavirus, actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced their contributions.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to Instagram and announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the crisis situation.

"While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund," read his post

"We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona," the post further read.

















Vicky's 'Raazi' co-star Alia Bhatt also pledged to donate to both the funds without disclosing the amounts.

"At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19," Alia tweeted.

"I also pledge contributions to the PM-CARES Fund and the chief minister's relief fund [Maharashtra] as a gesture of my support," she added.

















Vicky and Alia join Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others who have chipped in to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)