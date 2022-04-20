Vice-President To Inaugurate First Ever UP Diwas On Jan 24

Lucknow: The first Uttar Pradesh Diwas would be a gala event in Lucknow commencing from January 24 which will be inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

The two-day celebrations would also coincide with the annual Lucknow Mahatsov which will also commence on the same day and at the same venue-- Awadh Shilp Gram, on the Shahid Path.

UP came into existence in 1950 and this was the first time that UP Diwas is being celebrated.

However, all the credit goes to Governor Ram Naik, who had suggested to celebrate the occasion during The previous Akhilesh Yadav regime, but it was ignored.

Plans are afoot to organise various cultural and entertainment programme and felicitate artistes to make the event memorable.

ADM protocol Anil Kumar said on Tuesday that the Vice-President would reach Lucknow at 1030 hrs on January 24 and will directly go to the Awadh Shilp Gram along with Mr Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be at the airport to welcome him.

Mr Naidu is likely to stay at the venue till 1300 hrs and then will fly back to New Delhi.On the occasion, UP government will distribute loan up to Rs 10 lakh to 110 beneficiaries of eight blocks under the central sponsored Mudra scheme.

Unlike Maharashtra and other states, which celebrate their birth, UP earlier called United Provinces, was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh in 1950 but never marked the occasion. Consequently, the matter was taken up by the Governor, who wrote a letter to the UP Government asking that UP Day should be organised to instill a feeling of pride and create awareness among the citizens. Mr Adityanath promptly responded saying that UP would also celebrate 'UP Diwas' on the lines of the Maharashtra Day so that people know the history and culture of their state.

Demands for celebrating the 'UP Diwas' had been pending for long. UP was born on January 24, 1950. The then Governor General of India passed the United Provinces (alteration of name) Order 1950 renaming the then United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh. It was published in the Uttar Pradesh Gazette (extraordinary) dated January 24, 1950. UNI