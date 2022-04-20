Vice President to felicitate 5 Goa legislators on Jan 9

Panaji: Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will felicitate five legislators, both former and serving, during his visit to the Goa legislative Assembly as part of the 'Legislator's Day' event on January 9, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said on Wednesday.

Among the lawmakers who will be felicitated by Naidu are former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Eduardo Faleiro and former Chief Minister and sitting Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane.

"We have shortlisted five legislators who have contributed to the state in their stints as MLAs," Patnekar said.

The Goa Legislator's Day event is held every year on January 9, to coincide with the first session of the state legislative assembly (after liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule), which began on January 9, 1964.

Patnekar said that the Vice President of India had been invited to address legislators this year, as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

Speaking about the upcoming winter session of the state legislative assembly, Patnekar said that the session would begin on January 25 with the inaugural address by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and end on January 29.

"In all we have received 751 starred and unstarred questions from MLAs," Patnekar said.

–IANS