Vice President Inaugurates Covid-19 Make Shift Hospitals

Shimla (The Hawk): Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee Foundation Day function of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee today inaugurated Covid-19 Make Shift Hospitals at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College Tanda in Kangra district and Civil Hospital Nalagarh in Solan district through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the occasion thanked the Vice President for inaugurating Covid-19 Make Shift Hospital, built in collaboration with CSIR-CBRI at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, District Kangra and at Community Health Center Nalagarh in Solan district.

Jai Ram Thakur said that an amount of Rs. 3.44 crore has been spent on infrastructure development of 66 bedded Covid-19 Hospital at Tanda and Rs 2.36 crore on 45 bedded Covid-19 Make Shift Hospital Nalagarh. He said that 18 bedded Make Shift Hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla has already been made functional by spending an amount of Rs. 1.37 crore. He said that a 100 bedded make shift hospital was being constructed at Nerchowk in Mandi district, by spending an amount of Rs. 6.11 crore.

Chief Minister said that due to sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases during month of August-September last year need was felt to create Make Shift Hospitals in the State to cope with requirement of beds for Covid-19 patients without affecting the medical treatment of the other patients. He said that these Make Shift Hospitals constructed by CSIR-CBRI were not only constructed in very short time but have all the modern facilities. He said that now with sharp decrease in number of active cases of corona virus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the State Government has decided to convert the Make Shift Hospital at IGMC Shimla as Medicine Intensive Care Unit, Make Shift Hospital at Tanda as Communicable Diseases ward, Make Shift Hospital at Nalagarh as Trauma Care Centre and Make Shift Hospital at Nerchowk in Mandi district as Super speciality ward to facilitate the people.

Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian scientists for successfully launching the World's biggest Covid-19 vaccination campaign. He said that in the first phase over 93000 frontline workers were being vaccinated in the State.

Director General CSIR and Secretary DSIR Dr. Shekhar C. Mande welcomed the dignitaries on the occasion.

Director CSIR-CBRI presented vote of thanks. MLA Nagrota Arun Kumar, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi were present at Shimla whereas MLA Doon Paramjeet Singh Pammi, former MLA K.L. Thakur and Deputy Commissioner Solan were present at Nalagarh.