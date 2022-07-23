Vice President hosts President Kovind over lunch

VP says, the President had greatly enhanced the stature of the institution through his broad vision and endearing simplicity

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today hosted the President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind and his family members for lunch at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi today.

Wishing Shri Kovind a happy and healthy life ahead, Shri Naidu felt that the President had greatly enhanced the stature of the institution through his broad vision and endearing simplicity. Recalling many pleasant memories of the past five years, the Vice President said that it has been a wonderful experience for him to work along with President Kovind for the development of the nation.