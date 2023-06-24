Vice President Harris lauds Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bolstering US-India ties

Washington: On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State Department, where Harris lauded Modi for his dedication to fostering stronger ties between the US and India.

At President Biden's invitation, Prime Minister Modi is presently on a state visit to the United States capital. On Thursday, the two leaders met for the first time in history. On Thursday, Biden hosted a state dinner in his honour.

Thank you for your dedication to furthering U.S.-India relations, Prime Minister Modi; President Joe Biden and I appreciate it. Under your and President Biden's leadership, our cooperation has grown to unprecedented heights, and we share that commitment," she stated.—Inputs from Agencies