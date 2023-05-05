    Menu
    Vice-President Dhankhar meets UK's King Charles III ahead of Coronation ceremony

    The Hawk
    May5/ 2023

    London: Soon after his arrival on Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met with King Charles III at a reception ahead of Saturday's spectacular Coronation ceremony of the UK's monarch at Westminster Abbey.

    Approximately one hundred world leaders, including Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, will travel to London to witness the coronation of the new British queen.

    It was reported on Twitter that "Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar arrived to a warm welcome in London" at the coronation of King Charles III.—Inputs from Agencies

