New Delhi: On Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh met with Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted that during their meeting, Dhankhar and Crown Prince Frederik had "engaging discussions on the common democratic traditions and good relations between the nations."

They reaffirmed their determination to strengthen ties between India and Denmark, the statement said.—Inputs from Agencies