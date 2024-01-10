Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Inaugurates with UAE President's Meeting with PM Modi

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit begins with UAE President's meeting with PM Modi. Key international leaders gather as summit highlights investment opportunities and global initiatives.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 commenced in Gandhinagar as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amidst the summit's inauguration, key leaders from various nations joined PM Modi for a memorable group photograph, marking the event's start.



Prime Minister Modi's welcoming of UAE President Al Nahyan at Ahmedabad airport, emphasizing their fraternal relationship, set the tone for the visit. The warmth between the leaders was evident through shared moments captured in photographs, showcasing their rapport.



The day's activities included a roadshow in Ahmedabad, drawing enthusiastic crowds to welcome the leaders. Present at the airport were Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with notable figures from India's diplomatic and security spheres.



This 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' commemorates 20 years of Gujarat's success. With participation from 34 partner countries and 16 organizations, the event highlights investment opportunities, including showcasing the North-Eastern region's potential. The summit will host a range of seminars and conferences addressing global topics like Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, and Renewable Energy.

