VHP to gift Ram Lalla, temple model photos to Hindu families

Ayodhya: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will now gift photographs of Ram Lalla, the model of the proposed Ram temple and one of Maharishi Valmiki who wrote the Ramayana to all Hindu families across 2.85 lakh villages in the country.

The families who will receive these gifts are those who have contributed Re 1.25 and a brick at the peak of the temple movement.

The photographs will be delivered at the doorstep of the families by VHP cadres.

VHP national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal said the idea is to reach out to people in 2.85 lakh villages across country to mark the shifting of Ram Lalla idol from the makeshift temple to a temporary structure by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which has been a subdued affair due would to Corona virus lockdown.

"It is a reciprocation of the people''s contribution and support to the temple movement will be done during Navratri. There will be no celebrations or ''Shobha Yatras'' and our cadres will maintain social distancing," he said.

The VHP has maintained a record of all families that contributed to the temple movement. The recipients will be asked to put up the photograph of Lord Ram on their front door.

It also wants to revive its programme for crowd funding for the construction of the Ram temple and does not want the government to give any funds for the same.

--IANS