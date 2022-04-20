VHP Slams Kerala Govt On Their Anti-Hindu Approach

Prayagraj: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) sponsored Dharma Sansad at Kumbh has passed a resolution with a view that the Kerala government is a repressive regime carrying out oppression against the Hindus with the help of Jehadi and Communist elements.

Dharma Sansad also feels that the judiciary and government should keep their distance from the traditions and beliefs of Hindus. Dharma Sansad severely criticises the communist state government of Kerala and calls upon the Hindus to launch an agitation so that this can transform into a national movement. The resolution on the opening day of the two day Dharam Sansad here on Thursday on the theme " Struggle to save tradition and belief in Sabarimala - An equivalent to Ayodhya movement" was proposed by Swami Parmatmanand ji and seconded by Swami Ayappadas ji. The resolution said Sabarimala and many other Hindu temples in the country are bound by their own unique traditions and beliefs, which were sanctified by the great Hindu sages of yore. The Hindus have been worshipping with extreme devotion according to these rituals and traditions. "However in recent times, one has come across various incidents of maligning these Hindu beliefs and traditions. The Sabarimala temple of South India is one of the most recent examples of this campaign of creating an atmosphere of disrespect against the traditions of Hindu temples. This campaign is sometimes carried out in the name of environment and on other occasions in the name of modernity. The Hindu religion is capable of reforming itself with the changing times and it has been doing so", it said.

The VHP said the Christians burnt down the Sabarimala temple in 1950 and the VIGRAH was desecrated. In 1982, the Christian Cross was embedded in the temple. Even now, thousands of muslim women erect a "woman wall" in complete disrespect of the temple's traditions. All these go a long way in exemplifying how widespread this anti-hindu campaign is.

"Presently, the repressive state government, in the name of the Supreme Court judgement, has been carrying out an oppressive police action to suppress the Ayyappa devotees. This led to the death of 5 devotees and thousands of devotees were arrested. Some 15000 devotees have been arrested on some pretext or the other. Lakhs of devotees formed human chains to defend the puritanical tradition of the temple, but in crass defiance of the traditions and religious beliefs of Hindus, people, who were unworthy of entry into the temple, were allowed entry under disguise," the resolution said.

Dharma Sansad also congratulated the Ayyappa devotees, especially, the women, NSS, KPMS, SNDP, Arya Samaj, People of Dharma, and other Hindu organisations for having catapulted the Sabarimala struggle onto the same pedestal as the Ayodhya movement. UNI



