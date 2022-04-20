VHP Presses For Live Telecast Of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded live telecast of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, saying this will represent fulfilment of the aspirations of crores of devotees from the country and abroad, and they would like to witness this historic occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reach Ayodhya for 'Bhoomi Pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) at the invitation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told IANS that "the Ram temple embodies aspirations of crores of devotees. At least 16 crore people participated in the temple movement. So, the programme of Bhoomi Pujan is like a dream come true. Not everyone can reach Ayodhya due to the coronavirus crisis. In such a situation, the Ram devotees may be able to be a virtual part of the celebrations. So, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should make preparations for the live telecast of the occasion".

The Ram temple trust had proposed August 3 or August 5 for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of the temple to the PMO.

Sources say that Prime Minister Modi has given time between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on that day for the ceremony.

The temple trust is preparing a list of prominent personalities who can be invited on the occasion.

Sources also say that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leaders associated with the temple movement, such as L.K. Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi, may also be present. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat may also take part in the ceremony.

