VHP Leader Calls for Court Sanction on Puja in Wazukhana, Urges Muslims to Relocate Gyanvapi Mosque Post ASI Survey

Vishva Hindu Parishad's Alok Kumar urges court approval for worship in the disputed Wazukhana area following the Archaeological Survey of India's confirmation that Gyanvapi mosque was built over a temple.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In response to the findings by the Archaeological Survey of India confirming that the Gyanvapi mosque was built on the remains of a temple, Alok Kumar from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed support for initiating worship in the disputed Wazukhana area. During an interview with ANI on Sunday Alok Kumar, who serves as the working president of VHP also appealed to the Muslim community to consider relocating the Gyanvapi mosque to a more appropriate location and allowing Hindus to construct a temple on its original site.



Alok Kumar emphasized that the conclusive findings from ASI remove any doubts regarding the origins of the mosque stating firmly that it was constructed upon Hindu temple ruins. "The evidence provided by ASIs survey leaves no room for doubt that this mosque was built on top of a Hindu temple " he affirmed. The VHP has two demands; first obtaining court approval to commence worship in the Wazukhana area; secondly urging the Intezamia Committee to acknowledge and respectfully relocate Gyanvapi mosque based on ASIs report.



The VHP shared Alok Kumars letter on X platform. Highlighted an important aspect. Namely that there is a 'Shivlinga' present, in the 'wazukhana' area which contradicts typical characteristics associated with mosques.

The letter also mentioned inscriptions bearing names like Janardana, Rudra and Umeswara which are believed to provide evidence of the structure being a temple. Alok Kumar argued that the evidence and conclusions gathered by the ASI support the claim that this structure's a Hindu Temple, even according to Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.



"The VHP believes that taking this action will be an important step in fostering harmonious relations between these two prominent communities in our country " added the VHP leader.



However the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has rejected the ASI survey. Executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas stated that the report does not present " evidence" in this controversial case. On Wednesday the Varanasi court ordered for certified copies of ASIs report to be distributed to lawyers representing both Hindu and Muslim parties. The survey of mosque premises began after a petition filed by Muslim litigants seeking a stay on Varanasi courts order for a scientific survey, by ASI was dismissed by Allahabad High Court.

