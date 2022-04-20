VHP Denied Permission To Light Lamps At Disputed Area

Ayodhya: A day after Ayodhya district administration clamped section 144 in the temple city, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) on Monday sought permission to light 'diyas' at the disputed site on Diwali.

However, after accepting the application of permission, Divisional Commissioner and receiver of the disputed site Manoj Mishra immediately declined it.

"If VHP wants to hold any function in the disputed area then they should approach the Supreme Court," he told told media here.

He further said any function can be held under the Constitutional norms and assured the VHP delegation that he will consider their demands.

But after discussing the issue with the district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha, the Commissioner rejected the demand.

The VHP moved an application signed by saints and political leaders seeking permission to hold Deepostav programme in the disputed area on October 27.

"VHP wants to observe deepotsava(lighting of diyas) at the Janamsthan of Lord Ram and it is nothing new," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma here on Monday. He was one of the applicants who signed the application.

The other signatures of the applications were of Mahant Kanahiya Das, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Mahant Awadh Bihar Das, local counselor Ramesh Das and BJP member Vaisha Vinod Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya DM Anuj Kumar Jha has clamped section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district till December 10.

The prohibitory orders have been clamped in view of the possibility of Supreme Court giving its verdict by the mid November on the vexed Ayodhya title suit. UNI