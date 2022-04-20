VHP demands immediate relief to Hindus in Bangladesh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Tuesday, took out rallies across West Bengal, including Kolkata against the violence and murders in Bangladesh.

Taking part in the rally at Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata, the VHP leaders demanded immediate security and support to the Hindus suffering in Bangladesh.

VHP south Bengal spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee said that the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should give immediate protection to the Hindus as the situation in Bangladesh is heart-wrenching.

“On Sunday, 600 houses were set on fire at Rangpur, which is the constituency of Bangladesh Prime Minister. The VHP had already started protesting and will continue till every Hindus are protected,” said Sourish.

The rally members submitted their deputations to the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata. In the letter to the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh, the VHP leaders made a plea to the Bangladesh government to save the Hindu minorities and preserve their way of life, culture and heritage.

VHP’s central joint general secretary, Surendra Jain said that the alleged atrocities being unleashed by radical Islamic jihadists and fundamentalists on Hindus can only be compared to the brutality of the Nazis.

“The United Nations Organization (UNO) should now send a Peace Keeping Force to stop the nonstop jihadist genocide of the indigenous Hindus in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Prime Minister should exercise her duty and ensure the safety and security of her minority Hindu society and get the culprits punished,” said Jain.

Jain also added that in the last 10 days alone, over 150 Durga Puja pandals have been destroyed and over 362 icons of deities demolished.

“Thousands of houses and shops of Hindus have been attacked and looted. More than 1,000 Hindus have been injured and till now 10 Hindus have also been reported dead,” further claimed Jain.

Jain said that the society will not tolerate these inhuman atrocities being committed on the Hindus. That’s why a huge outrage is being demonstrated in Kolkata on Tuesday and a big demonstration will be held on Wednesday in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. Along with this, demonstrations will be held at different places across India.