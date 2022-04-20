VHP Claims Over 2.5 Lakh People To Attend Dharam Sabha In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organize a Dharam Sabha on Sunday to demand legislation for construction of Ram Temple. The Dharma sabha has invoked huge response .

Earlier, VHP claimed that one lakh people would attend the Dharam Sabha but now they are expecting more than 2.5 lakh people.The number seems to have doubled.

VHP, Awadh Prant organising secretary Bholendra Jee said in a statement that there is much enthusiasm among the Ram bhakts and more than 2.5 lakh people would be attending the religious gathering to demand early construction of the Ram Temple.

He said that after staying locked for 36 years from 1950 to 1985 and then 25 years for the high court to decide in 2010 and still Supreme court just defer the case in two minutes after keeping pending it for 8 years.

"It is unfortunate that for the past 33 years Ram Lalla is staying under the tent. Now we will not wait further, " he said.

He said witnessing huge turnout on the Dharam Sabha, all arrangements have been made to control crowd and even 15 parking places have been made.

Meanwhile, UP police has rushed more security forces in Ayodhya expecting unprecedented crowd in the Dharam Sabha.

Now a total of 5 IPS have been rushed to Ayodhya , with 3 more sent tonight.

Earlier, ADG Ashutosh Pandey and DIG Subhash Singh Baghel were sent to Ayodhya but now three more IPS Rajesh Pandey , Vaviah Krishna and Akhilesh Chowrasia have been rushed there.

Official sources here that the government has also rushed 10 ASPs, 21 DSPs, 160 Inspectors, 700 Constables, 42 Companies of PAC, 5 Companies of RAF to maintain kaw and order. Besides ATS Commandos and Drone Cameras have been deployed in Ayodhya for maintaining L&O, sources said. UNI