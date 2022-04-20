VHP Asks Leaders To Avoid Commenting On Ayodhya Issue

Lucknow: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked its leaders to avoid commenting on the issue.

According to sources, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is keeping a close watch on the situation and ensuring close coordination with the government, is cautious on the issue. All top RSS leaders are camping in Delhi, holding regular meetings ahead of the verdict. The state RSS leaders have also been asked not to respond in any manner which may trigger unrest. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, affiliated to the RSS, has also been given the responsibility to maintain peace and communal harmony after the verdict. The VHP, a member of the Sangh Parivar, is in regular touch with the sadhus and sants and is holding meetings with them. It stalled its ''Trishul Deeksha'' programme long back, in which cadres are trained to use tridents, fearing it might send a wrong signal. The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has already asked its ministers to refrain from making controversial comments ahead of the verdict. Muslim religious leaders have also urged imams to repose faith in the Constitution and judiciary while maintaining communal harmony.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said, "Our organisation maintains discipline. We are very cautious on the temple issue. Some of our leaders make controversial remarks. They should refrain from doing that." He said most of the VHP programmes to be organised in the month of November have already been put on hold. "All our top leaders are in Delhi, deliberating on the upcoming verdict on Ayodhya," said Sharma. --IANS



