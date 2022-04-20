VHP's 'Sant Sammelan' For Ram Temple Construction Fund Drive

Prayagraj: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organize two 'sant sammelans' to work out modalities for the fund collection drive for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and to ensure maximum participation of the Hindu community.

The 'sammelans' will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Varanasi on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

The first sammelan of the Kashi region will be held at the Keshar Bhawan in Prayagraj on December 19 while the second sammelan will be held at the Baba Balak Das ashram at Varanasi on December 21.

The VHP will start collecting funds from January 15 on Makar Sankranti next year.

VHP media in-charge Ashwani Mishra said, "The seers and saints would be chalking out a strategy to reach out to the maximum number of people from the Hindu community."

He said that the VHP volunteers along with the RSS workers and other Hindu frontal organisation workers would make efforts to reach out to every Hindu community member for collection of the funds in the city, Trans Ganga, Trans Yamuna and neighboring areas.

A large number of seers and saints from Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Sultanpur, and Amethi would be attending the sammelan at the Keshar Bhawan.

Saints and seers from other districts like Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kashi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Sonbhadra will be attending the sant sammelan at Varanasi on Monday. The VHP leaders and office bearers are taking up the hectic campaign and connecting with prominent seers to make the sammelan a success.

The VHP will be forming groups that will fan out and cover all pockets of the districts to ensure the maximum participation of the Hindu community for the collection of funds. —IANS