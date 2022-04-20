VHP''s governing council to meet in January on Ram temple

Lucknow: A crucial meeting of the Margdarshak Mandal (governing council) of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will take place at Prayagraj on January 20 to decide on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A meeting to form Ram Mandir Trust to be held in Mangalore on December 27 will also decide the agenda for the January 20 meeting at Prayagraj.

All major religious leaders including prominent seers, saints and sadhus along with the top functionaries of the VHP are likely to attend the January 20 meeting. During the meet, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens can also come up for discussion.

Sharad Sharma, the media in-charge of the VHP, said, "The meeting will discuss the model of the temple and its scale and grandeur after the decision on formation of trust is taken in Mangalore."

The Supreme Court had directed the formation of a trust for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by February 9, 2020.

--IANS