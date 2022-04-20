Veterinarian From SA Reaches Ramnagar To Treat Lakshmi

Ramnagar: Lakshmi, a female elephant in the possession of the forest department, has infection in her left leg. To treat the elephant, a veterinarian, Kobas Rath, from Kruger National Park, South Africa reached Ramnagar today. Upon examination, Dr. Kobus said that this is not a new disease. Such illness is caused by excessive high energy low fibre and protein diets.

Earlier under the order of the High Court of Uttarakhand, Ramnagar forest division has taken possession of elephants being used by private people and resort owners. Out of the several, Lakshmi's condition was bad. Dr. Kobus Rath advised to change Lakshmi's entire diet schedule and contents. He advised of living the elephant more wild leaves to eat and a light diet containing protein. Apart from this, Dr. Rath also tried to find a Tusker which was injured in the Mohan area along, with the forest officials, but the search failed and the team had to return. The Forest department team consisted off Chief Forest Conservator Kumaon Vivek Pandey, Forest Conservator Western Circle Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, DFO BP Singh besides others.