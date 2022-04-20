Veteran Telugu film producer Raghava no more

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu film producer K Raghava, who started his career in the black and white era, died here due to old age-related ailments. He was 105.

He was taken to a private hospital in the city late last night and the doctors declared him brought dead, hospital sources said.

He had breathing-related complaints before the end came, film industry sources said today. Raghava introduced renowned directors like Dasari Narayana Rao and Kodi Ramakrishna to the film industry, they said.

With humble origins, he came up in life the hard way, they said. Some of his memorable films include 'Thatha Manavadu', 'Intlo Ramayya, Veedhilo Krishnayya', 'Jagath Kiladilu', they said. Popular actor of yesteryear Suman was among those who paid homage to the departed soul.