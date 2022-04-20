Veteran leader Tathagata re-tweets a BJP supporter's post ridiculing senior member Vijayvargiya

Kolkata (The Hawk): Veteran Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Tathagata Roy has always been critical in his outbursts on the social media. So, it was no surprise to read his recent tweet on Sunday, where he translated a tweet of one of his followers in English from Bengali and posted it from his handle.



Talking of a 'devout BJP supporter' he translates: ""Auntie (Buaji) Mamata,please take this stupid cat into Trinamool. He may be heartbroken missing his friend! They used to remain closeted together for the whole day."

The tweet also has a picture attached of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who appears in the same frame with recently-defected former BJP leader Mukul Roy. Ridiculing the bonhomie between the two, the devout BJP supporter has asked the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to also induct Vijayvargiya into the TMC as he is missing Mukul and will be happy to be with him in the new party.

Till the time of reporting, BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya could not be reached.

It may be recalled that Tathagata had been critical of his comments on West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and BJP observers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shiv Prakash and Arvind Menon holding them responsible for the party's loss in Bengal and also for not being with the party supporters as they were victimized in post-poll violence.

Party watchers feel that it is on their expected lines that many BJP leaders, unhappy with the state leadership, have been vocal with their opinion. They also say that such public comments does not show a disciplined party like the BJP in good light and feel that the party's image would take further beating.

It is pertinent to mention that post BJP's failure in the recently-concluded assembly polls several turncoat leaders have shown their interest in rejoining the TMC.

After the results were out, Tathagata had slammed the top BJP West Bengal brass for inducting turncoats in plenty and also giving them tickets to contest, without running any checks.

"Those who were welcomed in the BJP with open arms, overlooking the traditional BJP cadres, are now trying to return back to the TMC," former Tripura governor Tathagata had written last month in Bengali.