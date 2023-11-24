    Menu
    Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passes away

    Pankaj Sharma
    November24/ 2023
    Film Industry Mourns: Renowned Filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, Creator of Bollywood Classics, Passes Away at 93; Son Armaan Kohli Devastated by Sudden Loss.

    Armaan Kohli father, Raj Kumar Kohli

    Mumbai (Maharashtra): Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.
    He was known for his films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani', 'Naagin', 'Badle Ki Aag' and 'Pati Patni aur Tawaif'.

    He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

    Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.
    Reportedly Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral will take place today evening.

    Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like 'Dushman Zamana', 'Anam', 'Qahar' and the multi-starrer film 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani' among others.
    He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.
    Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 7'.

    —ANI

