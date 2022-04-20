Veteran Composer Naresh Sharma 'Learnt A Lot' From Son Mithoon

New Delhi : Veteran music arranger and composer Naresh Sharma does not shy away from admitting that he learns from music created by his son, new-age composer-singer Mithoon.

Sharma was just 14 when he started his career as a violinist. He went on to work as a music arranger, composer and gave background score in more than 200 films. Then he took a break from music.

"I have been listening to Mithoon's music. I learnt a lot from his music -- like the intricacies he uses in his compositions. I have worked for 35 to 40 years, but you can still learn and do a lot," Sharma told IANS.

After a gap of about a decade, the veteran recently released a single, "Humko tum mil gaye".

"It was Mithoon who reminded me of this song. It was he who told me to do a non-film song," said Sharma.

While Sharma has composed it, Vishal Mishra has sung the romantic track penned by Sayeed Quadri.

"We say thank you to people at work for small things. We hardly say thank you to our loved ones. I know it goes without saying, but if you say thank you, it means a lot. It is such a beautiful thing to say 'humko tum mil gaye'," said the composer.

This was his first single, and he would like to do more.

Asked if there is any song in collaboration with his son, he said: "Right now we haven't thought about it, but we might collaborate in the future."

— IANS