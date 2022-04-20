Veteran Bollywood Actress Sadhana Dead

The actress was on the top of her career in 1960s! Sadhana Shivdesani, who was a part of many evergreen films, passed away on Friday morning at her residence�after a long battle with cancer, a family friend said. The cremation will take place tomorrow from her Santacruz residence itself. According to reports Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Shaina NC are on their way to the veteran�s residence in Santacruz west, Mumbai. Speaking to the media BJP city spokesperson Shaina N.C. shared, �Sadhana breathed her last at her home this morning.� The actress was previously in news for suffering from a tumour last year. She reportedly had a small lesion in her mouth that was cancerous and underwent a successful surgery for the same. Known for films like Mera Saaya, Wo Kaun Thi and Waqt, the legendary actress made the fringe Sadhana cut hairstyle a popular look for a long time. Sadhana had health issues due to her thyroid, which she got treated at a hospital in Boston. After returning from the US, she starred in the successful movies Intaquam (1969), Ek Phool Do Mali (1969), and Geeta Mera Naam (1974), which she also directed.