The actress was on the top of her career in 1960s! Sadhana Shivdesani, who was a part of many evergreen films, passed away on Friday morning at her residence�after a long battle with cancer, a family friend said. The cremation will take place tomorrow from her Santacruz residence itself. According to reports Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Shaina NC are on their way to the veteran�s residence in Santacruz west, Mumbai. Speaking to the media BJP city spokesperson Shaina N.C. shared, �Sadhana breathed her last at her home this morning.� The actress was previously in news for suffering from a tumour last year. She reportedly had a small lesion in her mouth that was cancerous and underwent a successful surgery for the same. Known for films like Mera Saaya, Wo Kaun Thi and Waqt, the legendary actress made the fringe Sadhana cut hairstyle a popular look for a long time. Sadhana had health issues due to her thyroid, which she got treated at a hospital in Boston. After returning from the US, she starred in the successful movies Intaquam (1969), Ek Phool Do Mali (1969), and Geeta Mera Naam (1974), which she also directed.
Showbiz
Veteran Bollywood Actress Sadhana Dead
April20/ 2022
