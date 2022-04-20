Veteran #Bollywood actor Om Puri passes away at 66 after severe cardiac arrest

Mumbai: Veteran actor Om Puri passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence on Friday morning. He was 66 years old.





Numeous Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to share their grief over the actor's death.

















The actor had featured in numerous films since his debut in the '70s. Puri also appeared in numerous films down South and other languages and was one of the few actors to have also acted in numerous Hollywood and Pakistani projects.





Puri had acted in films of various genres over the years like drama, comedy, among others.





He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri which he won in 1990 and won numerous awards over his illustrious career. —ANI