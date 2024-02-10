    Menu
    Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty admitted to Kolkata hospital after he complains of chest pain

    The Hawk
    February10/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, aged 73, admitted to a private hospital due to severe chest pain. Undergoing medical evaluation, including an MRI. Current status in the ITU under the care of a neuromedicine specialist.

    Actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty

    Kolkata: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain, officials of the health facility where he is undergoing treatment said.

    The 73-year old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said.

    "Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson said.

    The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am.

    "The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist," a doctor at the hospital told PTI.

    —PTI

