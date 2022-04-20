Veteran actor Dilip Kumar turns 97, says grateful for love and prayers

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who turned 97 on Wednesday, said all the love and affection he has received from fans fills him with gratitude and tears.

The actor uploaded a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote, "On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you!

"Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes."

Last year, the actor was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. According to his wife Saira Banu, the actor's health is much better now.

"He is fine. He is much better. Everyone must pray for him," Saira told PTI.

Dilip Kumar, who made his big screen debut with 1944 film "Jwar Bhata", is one of the most celebrated stars of Hindi cinema.