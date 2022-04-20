Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam featured in films like "Satya", "Dil Se", "Lagaan", "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.



He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show "Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya".



Last year, Anurag had told PTI that Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis.



The actor's family had also requested help from his friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment.