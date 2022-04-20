Vestian Recognized as 'Great Place to Work'

Bengaluru: Vestian ranks 12th in India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2020 and has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work in the Real Estate Sector'.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Silver, Chairman - Vestian, said, " We are elated to have been adjudged amongst the top 25 great mid-sized workplaces in India. We believe that the human capital at Vestian is what make us what we are today. It's a testament to the dedication of our people working together in a truly diverse, multicultural environment." "A proud moment for Vestian, to have been recognized as a Great place to Work in the mid-sized segment as well as the real estate sector. Our team members are the reason for this recognition," said Shrinivas Rao, CEO- Asia Pacific. "We have a vibrant and hardworking team, and we continually strive for a positive and nurturing work environment. We remain firmly committed to further enhancement of the culture and values that we have collectively created." 'Great Place to Work' is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. In India, Great Place to Work produces the annual lists of India's Best Companies along with other Best Workplaces lists in all major industry sectors.

